PRESS RELEASE: Peter and Ann Tombros Endow Men’s Basketball Head Coaching Position

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Peter and Ann Tombros have endowed the Penn State men's basketball head coaching position as part of their new $26 million commitment to the University. The Tombroses' gift will establish a fund to enhance opportunities for student-athletes through scholarships, travel, equipment and other needs.
"We are so thankful to Peter and Ann for their commitment to our men's basketball program," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. "It is so fitting to have their longtime support of Penn State Basketball recognized by naming the men's basketball head coaching position after Peter and Ann. Their generosity has impacted so many at the University, but particularly a wide variety of our Penn State Athletics programs."
Ardent supporters of Penn State Athletics, the Tombroses have a long history with the men's basketball program, playing an instrumental role in renovations to the basketball program's training table and film room, as well as the team's locker room, athletic training and weight rooms.
"Our entire men's basketball program is incredibly grateful for the support of Peter and Ann Tombros," said Peter and Ann Tombros Men's Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry. "In the short time I've been at Penn State, the Tombroses' love for Penn State and our student-athletes has been immensely apparent. Their generous support has and continues to impact and strengthen the men's basketball student-athlete experience at Penn State and make a true difference in our program."
In addition to their support of the men's basketball program, the Tombroses have also made significant impact on several other Intercollegiate Athletics programs, including men's and women's golf with the Tombros Varsity Clubhouse. The Tombroses have also been key contributors to the Football Excellence Fund, Panzer Lacrosse Stadium and Nittany Lion Softball Park, and they have supported numerous endowed scholarships.
"Penn State's Intercollegiate Athletics programs have been a source of great pride and pleasure for us and for so many Penn Staters over the years," said Peter Tombros. "Ann and I are glad to support both Coach Shrewsberry and future head coaches who will offer their leadership and mentorship to the men's basketball players who give their all for Penn State and who will continue to make us proud in their lives beyond the court."
This gift to endow the men's basketball head coach position is part of a new $26 million commitment from the Tombroses that supports Intercollegiate Athletics, the College of Agricultural Sciences, Penn State Health and the College of Arts and Architecture. The commitment places the Tombroses among the top five donors in the University's history.
Support from the Tombroses will advance "A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence," a focused campaign that seeks to elevate Penn State's position as a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections. With the support of alumni and friends, "A Greater Penn State" seeks to fulfill the three key imperatives of a 21st-century public university: keeping the doors to higher education open to hardworking students regardless of financial well-being; creating transformative experiences that go beyond the classroom; and impacting the world by serving communities and fueling discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship. To learn more about "A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence," visit greaterpennstate.psu.edu.