Success With Honor aiming to raise $2mil for NIL in 30 days....

NITTANY NATION Today, we launch our campaign to raise $2 million to support @gopsusports student-athletes!

For the next 30 days, an incredibly generous donor will match any subscription of $25 or more, up to $1 million in total Join here at https://successwithhonor.com/subscribe/ #WeAre

Fi_CSc6XEAM5_7c
 
Wallace Breen said:
NIL is the exact opposite of Success With Honor.
Click to expand...
When lead by the same person that oversaw the BOT when they pinned the 2nd mile's failure on JoePa, yes, the exact opposite.

There are other NIL options for PSU fans and we can all determine who we trust to act in our best interests.
 
Online Persona said:
When lead by the same person that oversaw the BOT when they pinned the 2nd mile's failure on JoePa, yes, the exact opposite.

There are other NIL options for PSU fans and we can all determine who we trust to act in our best interests.
Click to expand...
You have no idea what you are talking about. The ceo of SWH is Mark Toniatti. He is a great guy, humble and honest. The person you think is running it is not. I strongly recommend you join SWH to help our SAs and to defend our roster.
 
