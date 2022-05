I have no idea how they can rate UM's stadium number one. it is in a nice location (if it wasn't Michigan). I've been to the top three (PSU, tOSU and UM). I've not been to Iowa but friends that have gone loved it.



PSU, in-game, is awesome. It is not so awesome walking around the ground floor behind the seats. I've always thought PSU waists a lot of very valuable real estate under the seats. Regardless, the "curb appeal" when you see it from a distance is better than any stadium I've seen not in ATL, Vegas Or LA (SoFi). it always reminds me of a fabled silver castle of Sir Lancelot.



Interestingly, with the exception of Minnesota's, all of these stadiums are really old.