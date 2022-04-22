Wallace Breen said: Three things I want to see.



1. No injuries

2. Incremental improvement on the offensive line (note: I do not expect major improvement as the majority of the three deep were not recruited to run the type of blocking scheme MY uses).

3. Signs that one of our receivers will make a major leap this season as we have not had a bona fide deep threat since Chris Godwin left the program. Click to expand...

Agreed about the injuries... FOR SURE !!Regarding the OL... I REALLY think that a TRUE improvement in the OL will NOT ONLY need improvement from the starters... but also the #2's & #3's also... MANY of who are not even with the team yet... and I guess I'm thinking about guys like JB Nelson, Drew Sheldon, Vega Leone, and Hunter Nourzad... not to mention the others who may be on the VERGE of breaking thru and contributing... The OL needs to improve in EVERY way !!Regarding the receivers... I don't know why... but I'm JUST not worried ! I think there are 2-3 who could be #1's... and others who will DEFINITELY contribute... BUT, I guess we'll see !!