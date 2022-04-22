Richard Schnyderite
Figured we would make one thread to serve for all the social media posts, game thread posts and everything else in regards to Saturday's spring game.
I don't think we'll see much out of the defense beyond a vanilla approach. I would imagine Diaz spent much of the spring evaluating front seven talent to figure out what approach he wants to take with his 4-3. To my knowledge he has never gone all in on an odd front (which is what our talent says we should use) but he has used a more flexible approach with an Elephant while at Texas, something that the Twerp transfer projects to nicely.Someone already kind of answered my questions above but what do you guys want to see today? Any players you’ll be watching closely? First look at Manny Diaz’s defense? Let’s hear them!
@CSauertiegPSU, @Justin Morganstein and myself will have all the action for you today from the game.
Agreed about the injuries... FOR SURE !!Three things I want to see.
1. No injuries
2. Incremental improvement on the offensive line (note: I do not expect major improvement as the majority of the three deep were not recruited to run the type of blocking scheme MY uses).
3. Signs that one of our receivers will make a major leap this season as we have not had a bona fide deep threat since Chris Godwin left the program.
I can definitely try.can you post a list of names and numbers so we can identify players?