Football OFFICIAL Penn State Football Spring Game Thread

Blue just looks a lot stronger than White this year.......I am taking Blue and laying the 6.5 points. I also am taking Blue -3.5 and my sons 8 year old baseball team giving 2 runs to the Cardinals in a parlay...... Feeling good about my chances to cash.
 
Three things I want to see.

1. No injuries
2. Incremental improvement on the offensive line (note: I do not expect major improvement as the majority of the three deep were not recruited to run the type of blocking scheme MY uses).
3. Signs that one of our receivers will make a major leap this season as we have not had a bona fide deep threat since Chris Godwin left the program.
 
Is it televised? From the B1G website, Greg Schiano has taken over and or colors are now Scarlet and White? We play at SHI stadium? Or did Penn State get bumped for the Rutgers scrimmage?
2:00pm
B1G Spring Football: Penn State

Join Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights as they play in the annual Scarlet-White Spring Game at SHI Stadium.
 
Someone already kind of answered my questions above but what do you guys want to see today? Any players you’ll be watching closely? First look at Manny Diaz’s defense? Let’s hear them!

I don't think we'll see much out of the defense beyond a vanilla approach. I would imagine Diaz spent much of the spring evaluating front seven talent to figure out what approach he wants to take with his 4-3. To my knowledge he has never gone all in on an odd front (which is what our talent says we should use) but he has used a more flexible approach with an Elephant while at Texas, something that the Twerp transfer projects to nicely.
 
Three things I want to see.

1. No injuries
2. Incremental improvement on the offensive line (note: I do not expect major improvement as the majority of the three deep were not recruited to run the type of blocking scheme MY uses).
3. Signs that one of our receivers will make a major leap this season as we have not had a bona fide deep threat since Chris Godwin left the program.
Agreed about the injuries... FOR SURE !!

Regarding the OL... I REALLY think that a TRUE improvement in the OL will NOT ONLY need improvement from the starters... but also the #2's & #3's also... MANY of who are not even with the team yet... and I guess I'm thinking about guys like JB Nelson, Drew Sheldon, Vega Leone, and Hunter Nourzad... not to mention the others who may be on the VERGE of breaking thru and contributing... The OL needs to improve in EVERY way !!

Regarding the receivers... I don't know why... but I'm JUST not worried ! I think there are 2-3 who could be #1's... and others who will DEFINITELY contribute... BUT, I guess we'll see !!
 
They look a bit blurry but if you zoom in, you should be able to read the rosters. Apologies for not being clearer, phone camera being weird today.
 
