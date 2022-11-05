Great throw by clifford. Plus pass interference and still a good catch.Mitchell Tinsley with his second great catch of the day. Almost was intercepted but the Nittany Lions will be in the red zone after Indiana's timeout.
Great throw by clifford. Plus pass interference and still a good catch.Mitchell Tinsley with his second great catch of the day. Almost was intercepted but the Nittany Lions will be in the red zone after Indiana's timeout.
Wasn’t talking about him, was referring to another post.I don’t think he was criticizing. He was saying Cliff had no choice there.
Don't understand why on 3rd and 4 against a suck defense PSU doesn't just run the ball. Especially at near the 50 when Franklin should go for it on 4th and 1 if they get stopped. He goes for it against very good defenses but doesn't against suck defenses and it results in inferior oppenents keeping in games.....
It's like the Steelers with Trubisky--the QB is "part" of "our problem" but not "the" problemYeah. The QB is our problem
what?I have a hard time seeing Indiana get to 17 points in this game.
Actually neitherSean Clifford comes right out and throws an interception. Poor throw, poor decision.
About as embarrassing as the offensive series.Well that was an embarrassing defensive series.
Are you new?No way should Cliff be throwing into double-coverage, especially when he is starring down the receiver that long!
That was on #7Sutherland is so bad he makes Lamont Wade look good, which he wasnt.
I mean, does it truly matter if we win or lose?Indiana wants it
our season ended last week