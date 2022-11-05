Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State heads out to the Midwest to face Indiana

CJFisJoePaII

Well-Known Member
The ball to #1 on the Skinny-Post (i.e., cut to near goal post, not far) didn't have enough air under it. If Cliff throws that a little further towards middle of field with some air under it, he gives his receiver a chance to adjust to the ball and go get it (the receiver had great inside position).
 
Well-Known Member
Yes! Get to the edge, baby. I'd so much like to see more pitch-action in this running attack.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Penn State's defense was setting up for another strong drive but they've given up two big back-to-back passing plays. They're now in the red zone.
 
fastlax16

Well-Known Member
GregInPitt said:
Don't understand why on 3rd and 4 against a suck defense PSU doesn't just run the ball. Especially at near the 50 when Franklin should go for it on 4th and 1 if they get stopped. He goes for it against very good defenses but doesn't against suck defenses and it results in inferior oppenents keeping in games.....
he went for it against sucky Auburn and got pilloried for it.
 
Well-Known Member
Everyone now knows misdirection or underneath stuff kills the kitchen sink blitz
Diaz need to come up with something different
Teams have caught on to his scheme
 
GregInPitt

Well-Known Member
It really is time for Clifford to sit. Two players blanketing Strange and he tries unsuccessfuly to force it in to him. He never looks for the RB outlet. He's turned into a turnover machine.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
If you're Penn State and willing to throw the ball in this game like you've shown some far, you have to give Allar playing time early in this one. I'd give him the next drive. Penn State can win with Clifford no doubt, but I don't think going to Allar offers any sort of major drop off, if any.
 
Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

Richard Schnyderite

