Football Four new job postings for Penn State Football

Director of Football Player Relations
  • Direct the educational efforts for Penn State Football Name, Image and Likeness with donors, alumni, fans, etc; Be the main point of contact for football student athletes and parents

Assistant Recruiting Coordinator, Offensive/Defensive Personnel and Recruitment

  • Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division 1 and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Offensive/Defensive Personnel and Recruitment. This position will coordinate the football program's Offensive/Defensive recruiting strategies and operations, specifically with regards to the football program's recruiting database, recruiting work flow, recruiting areas and prospect evaluations.

​​​​​​​​​​Director of External Operations for Football
  • Assist the Chief of Staff and Director of Football Administration with various regular season, post season and bowl travel responsibilities and manage and execute special projects as assigned by the Chief of Staff or Head Football Coach
Director of Football Equipment
  • Work closely with football coaches, student athletes, and staff, advising them with respect to purchase, issue, and return of all athletic equipment
 
Assuming Deon Barnes or Alan Z. Hell take them both.
 
