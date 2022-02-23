Richard Schnyderite
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Mar 21, 2016
-
- 1,430
-
- 1,163
-
- 1
Director of Football Player Relations
Director of External Operations for Football
- Direct the educational efforts for Penn State Football Name, Image and Likeness with donors, alumni, fans, etc; Be the main point of contact for football student athletes and parents
Assistant Recruiting Coordinator, Offensive/Defensive Personnel and Recruitment
Director of External Operations for Football
- Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division 1 and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Offensive/Defensive Personnel and Recruitment. This position will coordinate the football program's Offensive/Defensive recruiting strategies and operations, specifically with regards to the football program's recruiting database, recruiting work flow, recruiting areas and prospect evaluations.
- Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division 1 and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Offensive/Defensive Personnel and Recruitment. This position will coordinate the football program's Offensive/Defensive recruiting strategies and operations, specifically with regards to the football program's recruiting database, recruiting work flow, recruiting areas and prospect evaluations.
- Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division 1 and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Offensive/Defensive Personnel and Recruitment. This position will coordinate the football program's Offensive/Defensive recruiting strategies and operations, specifically with regards to the football program's recruiting database, recruiting work flow, recruiting areas and prospect evaluations.
- Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division 1 and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Offensive/Defensive Personnel and Recruitment. This position will coordinate the football program's Offensive/Defensive recruiting strategies and operations, specifically with regards to the football program's recruiting database, recruiting work flow, recruiting areas and prospect evaluations.
- Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division 1 and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Offensive/Defensive Personnel and Recruitment. This position will coordinate the football program's Offensive/Defensive recruiting strategies and operations, specifically with regards to the football program's recruiting database, recruiting work flow, recruiting areas and prospect evaluations.
- Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division 1 and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Recruiting Coordinator for Offensive/Defensive Personnel and Recruitment. This position will coordinate the football program's Offensive/Defensive recruiting strategies and operations, specifically with regards to the football program's recruiting database, recruiting work flow, recruiting areas and prospect evaluations.
- Assist the Chief of Staff and Director of Football Administration with various regular season, post season and bowl travel responsibilities and manage and execute special projects as assigned by the Chief of Staff or Head Football Coach
- Work closely with football coaches, student athletes, and staff, advising them with respect to purchase, issue, and return of all athletic equipment