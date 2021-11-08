Wrestling VIDEO/NOTES: Penn State Wrestling Media Day

Technical difficulties. So we're currently watching SID Pat Donghia try to talk Cael through getting his zoom call to work.
 
CSauertiegPSU said:
RBY says he believes this will be his last year, despite the extra year remaining.
Click to expand...
This isn't too surprising. The kid clearly has goals way beyond wrestling. I think it adds up when you consider the fact he wrestled as a true freshman (when we didn't need the points really and he would have benefitted big time from a redshirt) 4 and out was always the goal for him.
 
Cael says that he felt they got "kinda whooped" by Iowa last week at the national tournament and it would've been worse without winning all four finals. Add that he likes that stars have a larger role in team success, much like other sports.
 
Brooks says that Max Dean is known right now for hosting team barbecues. Says that he brings a whole different view on wrestling from the Cornell room.
 
