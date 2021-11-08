CSauertiegPSU said: RBY says he believes this will be his last year, despite the extra year remaining. Click to expand...

This isn't too surprising. The kid clearly has goals way beyond wrestling. I think it adds up when you consider the fact he wrestled as a true freshman (when we didn't need the points really and he would have benefitted big time from a redshirt) 4 and out was always the goal for him.