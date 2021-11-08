CSauertiegPSU
We'll have RBY and Nick Lee with us shortly, followed by Cael at noon then Brooks and Starocci at 12:15.
While you're talking to Nick, can you ask him if Hoosier Lion is his Dad? 😎Nick says that there was some discussion about his weight between he and coaches, but he's always felt more like a 41 and that's where he's going to stay.
Dang - he’s going to resign because of this I bet.Technical difficulties. So we're currently watching SID Pat Donghia try to talk Cael through getting his zoom call to work.
Cael “trying” to get a press zoom call to work = Yianni “trying” against Nick Lee after his Olympic hopes were dashedTechnical difficulties. So we're currently watching SID Pat Donghia try to talk Cael through getting his zoom call to work.
This isn't too surprising. The kid clearly has goals way beyond wrestling. I think it adds up when you consider the fact he wrestled as a true freshman (when we didn't need the points really and he would have benefitted big time from a redshirt) 4 and out was always the goal for him.RBY says he believes this will be his last year, despite the extra year remaining.
Cael says that the unintended consequence of NIL has been in recruiting, where it was not intended to be a part of. Clearly a little bit of discontent there...