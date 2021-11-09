Football VIDEO/NOTES: HC James Franklin Weekly Press Conference

Speaking today:

10 a.m. Jahan Dotson
11 a.m. Nick Tarburton
12:30 p.m. James Franklin
1:30 p.m. Ji’Ayir Brown
2:15 p.m. Joey Porter Jr.
 
Jahan Dotson up now:

On seeing his parents after Saturday’s game: “It’s always good seeing my parents, especially after games when I really don’t get to see them a lot.” Adds that he has about 20 family members there from across the country.
 
Dotson says his mother, who is dealing with multiple myleoma, is doing well and that his family has just told him to try to focus on the task at hand.
 
Dotson says his confidence is something that he’s had throughout his football career and that this season is just a continuation of that.
 
On reviewing Saturday’s film: “It was exciting football. I had a lot of exciting plays, big plays. But mostly it was just contributing to a big team win.”

Adds that he tries to learn something after each week.
 
On PSU’s recent WR lineage:

“It’s pretty cool. With the great things those guys did and what they’re currently doing now at the highest level.” Notes that he’s grateful to have the opportunity to be mentioned with those guys.
 
Dotson notes that he wanted to come back to break records and Achieve individual goals, but that the main thing was to come back and have fun with the guys in the locker room. Says that the locker room is special.
 
“If no one believes in you, you’ve got to believe in yourself” Dotson says when again asked about his confidence.
 
Dotson says he received a congratulations text from Deon Butler, whose single-game receiving yards record he broke on Saturday. He added that he spoke Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin and KJ Hamler over the offseason.
 
Dotson talks at length about his relationship with his father, whom he calls his biggest motivator and supporter not just in football, but in every aspect.
 
On Malick Meiga: “Malick’s a really, really unique football player. He literally brings life to our receiver room, to our football team.”

Dotson added that Meiga has had a slew of injuries but that he prepared as much as anyone even when injured.
 
Looking forward to Michigan, Dotson said the team is excited not just to return home, but to do so against an opponent the caliber of UM.
 
Dotson said he’s become more explosive, a better route runner and that his hands are what separate him from most wide receivers. Talks about paying attention to the little details in route running and catching.
 
Dotson said he joined Godwin and Tavon Austin this summer in Dallas to train with a coach named David Robinson. Said he spent more of the time with Austin learning little things he can do to improve.
 
Asked about closing the season strong, Dotson says he’s taking it game by game and trying to enjoy every moment he has left at Penn State.
 
Nick Tarburton up now. As you can imagine, slightly fewer media members on this one and I’m going to condense it into a single post.

On his health: Tarburton says his body feels good and that he’s been taking full advantage of recovery opportunities. Adds that he’s happy to be able to help the team.

On not having Luketa last week: Maryland ran tempo which it tough. Thought Zuriah Fisher stepped up which helps depth at DE.

On performance against UMD: Defense did a good job reading its keys and making the plays that were there for them.

On Fisher: He’s starting to get comfortable at the DE position and continuing to get better each week.

On facing Michigan: Have to stop the run game in early downs and force them into third and long and uncomfortable situations.

On the performance of the DL: Losing Mustipher hurt but the DL is one of the closest units he’s been a part of and that’s helped them perform when they’re playing for one another.

On Arnold Ebiketie: Obviously AK was a huge pickup for us and he fit in right away. Says that the on-field addition was big, but people miss how big of an addition he’s been off the field.

On the defense as a whole: We try to play as physical and as fast as we can while playing within the framework of the defense.

On the secondary: I don’t think in all the football I’ve played that I’ve had a better secondary behind me. That’s everybody, the corners and the safeties.
 
Franklin points out the "drive start battle" as an area where PSU lost against Maryland that had a big effect on the game.
 
Notes than Jon Sutherland and Jesse Luketa had a big influence on the sideline and in the locker room despite not being able to play.
 
Moving onto Michigan, he talks about the importance of having a packed stadium as early as possible, Says fans can get up early to tailgate and then tailgate after the game.
 
Points out Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum as well as Cornelius Johnson as guys that have stood out on offense. Adds that Penn State is familiar with the last two from recruiting.

On defense, he points out Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, while mentioning familiarity with Ojabo.
 
Asked how he deals with signing day coming up and what the balance is between 2022 and 2023 recruiting. Franklin says the priority at the moment is keeping 2022 kids committed. Adds that there could be movement still there but that he wants to maintain flexibility for adding transfers.
 
On safety Jaylen Reed, who has played four games already, Franklin said the plan is to continue to play him and that he wants to play. Says that Reed has a high football IQ and reads the game well. Notes that Reed is the only one really in that category right now.
 
On Fred Hansard's shove of Taulia Tagovailoa:

"I did not know about it until after the game. I was not aware of it and obviously the optics do not look good." Franklin goes on to note that Hansard is someone in the program for four years who he believes is a good young man and that there was not any intent there to injure. Hansard has been suspended for the first half of the Michigan game by the program.
 
On Dotson's earlier talk of wanting to continue to improve, Franklin says that's something that they talk about as a team. Not just how they can improve individually, but how they can do thinks to improve the team's chances of winning.
 
Franklin says the redzone defense was an offseason priority this year, even more so than most years. Adds that the defense is also longer in the back seven than it has been in the past which reduces space and closes windows in tight spaces.
 
Added that the team's rush discipline has improved, which has helped to reduce opposing QBs scrambling and giving up big plays on screens.
 
Asked about the UM defense, he says they're still man-heavy but that having two elite defensive ends has really elevated the unit. On how teams defend Dotson, he says that teams have shown a number of different looks with bracketing him or showing a cloud look and having a safety roll over top. Adds that Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith as well as the tight ends make that tougher to do, in addition to the way they move Dotson around in formations.
 
Franklin said he was taken aback a bit by the fact that PSU has only played UM 24 times all-time. Wanted to look at where PSU has been historically compared to UM and OSU as something to compare to. Says that he wants his team to be consistent week in, week out, but also he wants to see how the program compares to those top tier programs.
 
Asked about Malick Meiga: Says that he and Parker Washington are always together and always working. Adds that they have different skill sets and that Meiga has the chance long-term to be a home run hitter.

Lots of chatter around Meiga in the program this year. Think that's one to file away.
 
Asked about whether the team actually has to run the ball this year, Franklin says he'll do whatever they have to do to win, which is going to be different year to year. He felt the team took a positive step on Saturday in the run game. Notes that you can win throwing the ball 50 times, but wants to be the type of team who can also win a game if they have to run the ball 30 times a game.
 
"I think we've done that pretty much all year except for, obviously, the Illinois game," Franklin says of stopping the run. Says that Michigan is massive up front on the OL and tight end and says that it will present a challenge for Penn State. Says he's prepared to see heavy sets after Illinois and he's surprised they haven't seen them the last two weeks. Says it comes down to have gap accountability and fighting to keep your gap. Wants to get an extra body in the box as well to defend the run, which he can do given the confidence in the secondary.
 
Asked about Joey Porter Jr, Franklin says he has a high level body type with the length. Adds that he worked hard to improve in zone coverage in the offseason as well as challenge routes without giving up penalties in the passing game. Says the next step is for the corners to get their hands on the ball and create some interceptions.
 
On decision making re: aggressiveness and fourth downs. Franklin says that he tries to meld what the analysts tell him, which is to go for it on every fourth down, with what his team has done. Says that if you're going to punt from just outside of field goal range, you have to be sure you pin them inside the 10 otherwise you're not really gaining anything.

On the decision to run out the clock in the first half: He didn't want to put Maryland in the position to put up points in the middle eight. Wanted to run the ball to "pop one" against a light box. Said he called the timeout to discuss whether or not to be aggressive after moving the ball a little bit.

Ultimately, says he wants to be aggressive on fourth downs but they need to show the ability to pick up yards in short-yardage situations more consistently.
 
Asked to assess Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace: Said the duo has been pretty good in pass pro given how much they're throwing the ball, but that they need to be more physical in the run game. Says doing so would keep ends from pinning their ears back and coming off the edge every down. Says there are times where they need to be firmer and use their hands a bit more, but that there were times where they gave Sean a few extra seconds on Saturday to allow Jahan to work open for a big play.
 
"It's the guys mentality going into the red. Our mentality is not to let the other team score. The worst thing we can give up is a field goal." - Brown on the strength of the RZ defense.

Brown, like Franklin, says that freshman Jaylen Reed is a quick learner and that it's "unbelievable" how quickly he's picked things up.

"The things that he does in the game are the things we see him do in practice," Brown said of jahan Dotson. Says the DBs are never surprised when he makes a big play in games,

"He's just telling me to keep up the great work. He's very proud of me." - On former JuCo coach Mark Duda.

"The best thing about our secondary is the grit and the experience." Says that Castro-Fields, Porter Jr. and Brisker all all gritty and have a lot of experience that makes it tough for opposing teams.


"It's hard to explain. I can hear Jaquan on the field. He has a very distinct voice and it allows us to make quick adjustments." On the familiarity with Jaquan Brisker.

"He might be the most competitive guy on the defense. He loves the one-on-one competitions." - On what makes Porter Jr. a good player.
 
