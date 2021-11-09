Nick Tarburton up now. As you can imagine, slightly fewer media members on this one and I’m going to condense it into a single post.



On his health: Tarburton says his body feels good and that he’s been taking full advantage of recovery opportunities. Adds that he’s happy to be able to help the team.



On not having Luketa last week: Maryland ran tempo which it tough. Thought Zuriah Fisher stepped up which helps depth at DE.



On performance against UMD: Defense did a good job reading its keys and making the plays that were there for them.



On Fisher: He’s starting to get comfortable at the DE position and continuing to get better each week.



On facing Michigan: Have to stop the run game in early downs and force them into third and long and uncomfortable situations.



On the performance of the DL: Losing Mustipher hurt but the DL is one of the closest units he’s been a part of and that’s helped them perform when they’re playing for one another.



On Arnold Ebiketie: Obviously AK was a huge pickup for us and he fit in right away. Says that the on-field addition was big, but people miss how big of an addition he’s been off the field.



On the defense as a whole: We try to play as physical and as fast as we can while playing within the framework of the defense.



On the secondary: I don’t think in all the football I’ve played that I’ve had a better secondary behind me. That’s everybody, the corners and the safeties.