"It's the guys mentality going into the red. Our mentality is not to let the other team score. The worst thing we can give up is a field goal." - Brown on the strength of the RZ defense.
Brown, like Franklin, says that freshman Jaylen Reed is a quick learner and that it's "unbelievable" how quickly he's picked things up.
"The things that he does in the game are the things we see him do in practice," Brown said of jahan Dotson. Says the DBs are never surprised when he makes a big play in games,
"He's just telling me to keep up the great work. He's very proud of me." - On former JuCo coach Mark Duda.
"The best thing about our secondary is the grit and the experience." Says that Castro-Fields, Porter Jr. and Brisker all all gritty and have a lot of experience that makes it tough for opposing teams.
"It's hard to explain. I can hear Jaquan on the field. He has a very distinct voice and it allows us to make quick adjustments." On the familiarity with Jaquan Brisker.
"He might be the most competitive guy on the defense. He loves the one-on-one competitions." - On what makes Porter Jr. a good player.