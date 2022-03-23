PSU launches new NIL collective — Success with Honor***

Richard Schnyderite
Mar 21, 2016
1,571
1,266
1
Does it have to be?
Are you saying that there is no honor in compensating athletes for use of their names, images, or likenesses?
That assumes they are not being compensated. A Penn State athletic scholarship is worth in excess of 100K a year. A football scholarship is worth even more.
Nonsense. There is not a scholarship D1 football or basketball player in this country that is not being adequately compensated.
If managed properly, perhaps this initiative can help keep college football as college football.
Maybe the perfect oxymoron
The players fill the stadium.Nonsense. There is not a scholarship D1 football or basketball player in this country that is not being adequately compensated.