PSU launches new NIL collective — Success with Honor***

Wallace Breen said: Nonsense. There is not a scholarship D1 football or basketball player in this country that is not being adequately compensated.

The players fill the stadium.8 x 100,000 = 800,000 * $200 per ticket after all is said and done (parking, ticket, donations to get points) = $160,000,000, plus TV contract, etc.There are 85 players.Those 85 players generate, for the most part, probably $250,000,000 for PSU. I'm sure someone will be along to correct my undervaluation, and I'm just fine with that.If I divide by 85, that's about $3,000,000 per player.Do the same for Wrestling or Women's Volleyball - not even close.So, if the football players are compensated adequately, by definition, the women's volleyball players are insanely overcompensated.