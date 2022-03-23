***PSU launches new NIL collective — Success with Honor***

Obliviax

Obliviax

Well-Known Member
Aug 21, 2001
105,112
51,957
1
I just read that aditas is offering a NIL program for college teams that are their aditas partners (attacking Nike) hoping to gets kids to commit aditas schools over Nike.
 
P

PSUEngineer89

Well-Known Member
Aug 14, 2021
3,498
5,469
1
Wallace Breen said:
This is offensive. NIL and Success with Honor are mutually exclusive concepts.
Click to expand...
Does it have to be?

I did not see any details, but is there anything that's being proposed to make it more like an "enhanced scholarship", where there's still some team loyalty and so forth?
 
W

Wallace Breen

Well-Known Member
Mar 11, 2016
1,374
854
1
Woodpecker said:
Are you saying that there is no honor in compensating athletes for use of their names, images, or likenesses?
Click to expand...
That assumes they are not being compensated. A Penn State athletic scholarship is worth in excess of 100K a year. A football scholarship is worth even more.
 
P

PSUEngineer89

Well-Known Member
Aug 14, 2021
3,498
5,469
1
Wallace Breen said:
That assumes they are not being compensated. A Penn State athletic scholarship is worth in excess of 100K a year. A football scholarship is worth even more.
Click to expand...


Yes, but in the case of football, the players are clearly under compensated.

If managed properly, perhaps this initiative can help keep college football as college football.
 
W

Wallace Breen

Well-Known Member
Mar 11, 2016
1,374
854
1
PSUEngineer89 said:
Yes, but in the case of football, the players are clearly under compensated.

If managed properly, perhaps this initiative can help keep college football as college football.
Click to expand...
Nonsense. There is not a scholarship D1 football or basketball player in this country that is not being adequately compensated.
 
P

PSUEngineer89

Well-Known Member
Aug 14, 2021
3,498
5,469
1
Wallace Breen said:
Nonsense. There is not a scholarship D1 football or basketball player in this country that is not being adequately compensated.
Click to expand...
The players fill the stadium.

8 x 100,000 = 800,000 * $200 per ticket after all is said and done (parking, ticket, donations to get points) = $160,000,000, plus TV contract, etc.

There are 85 players.

Those 85 players generate, for the most part, probably $250,000,000 for PSU. I'm sure someone will be along to correct my undervaluation, and I'm just fine with that.

If I divide by 85, that's about $3,000,000 per player.

Do the same for Wrestling or Women's Volleyball - not even close.

So, if the football players are compensated adequately, by definition, the women's volleyball players are insanely overcompensated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richard Schnyderite

***PSU launches new NIL collective — Success with Honor***

Replies
2
Views
154
The Lions Den
Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite
L

Former PS QB, Will Levis Scores $100,000 Nil Deal With Grand Slam Collectibles.

Replies
4
Views
912
Nittany Lounge
mgkpsu
M
P

NCAA probably should Nix the NIL and go with a set paid scholarship. By that, I mean real money.

Replies
42
Views
1K
Nittany Lounge
PSUEngineer89
P
Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Football PSU Football player jerseys are coming......(NIL)

Replies
0
Views
273
The Lions Den
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
goethe14

Why wouldn’t you choose to wrestle at PSU

Replies
45
Views
4K
The Wrestling Room
GOLDBANGER
GOLDBANGER

Latest posts

Top Bottom