Let's get Funky........Team had 18 made threes, including 6 from transfer Andrew Funk.
Not the "Put you to sleep offense" we saw last year. This team wants to run and put up volumes. We had a lot of kids who could just shoot, and even the mop up crew came in and nailed their shots.Great start for the BBall team... LOTS of contribution from LOTS of guys... from the "Old Guard", from the new "Transfers", and from the "Frosh" !! Looks like it might be a pretty fun team to watch... and HOPEFULLY, an NCAA tournament team when it's all said and done !!
and at least 4 others that rattled the rim and popped out. Shrew was talking about Funk and how he can just shoot the ball. Big things could happen.