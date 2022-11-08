Basketball Penn State tops Winthrop... 93-68 !!

Great start for the BBall team... LOTS of contribution from LOTS of guys... from the "Old Guard", from the new "Transfers", and from the "Frosh" !! Looks like it might be a pretty fun team to watch... and HOPEFULLY, an NCAA tournament team when it's all said and done !!
 
Not the "Put you to sleep offense" we saw last year. This team wants to run and put up volumes. We had a lot of kids who could just shoot, and even the mop up crew came in and nailed their shots.
 
Loved the pace of the game. It is amazing how good you look when you can get shots to fall. I was really impressed with the job Caleb Dorsey did at the post. He is undersized playing there, but can make up the difference with his athletic ability and smarts for the game, and the 3 pointer that he popped wasn't a fluke. He has a good shot. I see Njie getting more time when he develops, the good thing is that we will have a full non conference schedule to allow him to develop.
 
