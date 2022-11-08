Loved the pace of the game. It is amazing how good you look when you can get shots to fall. I was really impressed with the job Caleb Dorsey did at the post. He is undersized playing there, but can make up the difference with his athletic ability and smarts for the game, and the 3 pointer that he popped wasn't a fluke. He has a good shot. I see Njie getting more time when he develops, the good thing is that we will have a full non conference schedule to allow him to develop.