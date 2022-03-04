Wrestling Officially Official 2022 Big Ten Tournament Thread

The Big Ten Tournament starts tomorrow in Lincoln and because I, an idiot, made a commitment to take my girlfriend to Philly for the weekend I’ll be in and out of the board throughout.

Brackets were released earlier today and can be found below, while coverage can be found on the Big Ten Network as well as BTN+.

Saturday’s first session begins at 11 a.m. with session two starting at 6:30 p.m. (and semifinals to begin at 8:30 p.m. approximately). Sunday’s third and fourth sessions begin at 12 and 4 p.m. respectively with the conference title bouts and placing bouts set for 4:30 p.m.

 
CSauertiegPSU said:
The Big Ten Tournament starts tomorrow in Lincoln and because I, an idiot, made a commitment to take my girlfriend to Philly for the weekend I’ll be in and out of the board throughout.

Brackets were released earlier today and can be found below, while coverage can be found on the Big Ten Network as well as BTN+.

Saturday’s first session begins at 11 a.m. with session two starting at 6:30 p.m. (and semifinals to begin at 8:30 p.m. approximately). Sunday’s third and fourth sessions begin at 12 and 4 p.m. respectively with the conference title bouts and placing bouts set for 4:30 p.m.

Philly. Don't get stuck on south street lol. Have fun
 
CSauertiegPSU said:
The Big Ten Tournament starts tomorrow in Lincoln and because I, an idiot, made a commitment to take my girlfriend to Philly for the weekend I’ll be in and out of the board throughout.

Brackets were released earlier today and can be found below, while coverage can be found on the Big Ten Network as well as BTN+.

Saturday’s first session begins at 11 a.m. with session two starting at 6:30 p.m. (and semifinals to begin at 8:30 p.m. approximately). Sunday’s third and fourth sessions begin at 12 and 4 p.m. respectively with the conference title bouts and placing bouts set for 4:30 p.m.

How close are you to this girlfriend?

Commitments are like hearts. They were made to be broken… lol
 
As always, Iowa's mouthpiece, USA Wrestling, was faithfully front and center covering Tom Brands' pre-Big Tens interview....
 
CSauertiegPSU said:
The Big Ten Tournament starts tomorrow in Lincoln and because I, an idiot, made a commitment to take my girlfriend to Philly for the weekend I’ll be in and out of the board throughout.

Brackets were released earlier today and can be found below, while coverage can be found on the Big Ten Network as well as BTN+.

Saturday’s first session begins at 11 a.m. with session two starting at 6:30 p.m. (and semifinals to begin at 8:30 p.m. approximately). Sunday’s third and fourth sessions begin at 12 and 4 p.m. respectively with the conference title bouts and placing bouts set for 4:30 p.m.

The subtle girlfriend flex did not go unnoticed
 
Starlink hooked up and running! Showed up yesterday right in time for weekend. For first time I may not miss a match or have it buffer numerous times mid match.
 
District four said:
That was the most awkward I have ever felt for anybody lmfao. When he said hello there journalist I was like wtf.
I think he was just having some fun with Cody Goodwin, who is a writer in Iowa and in every Iowa wrestling press conference. They’ve surely crossed paths hundreds of times.
 
Six first round matches against that pesky wrestler, Bye Guy. Bye Guy rarely advances past the first couple rounds, however. And I don't think he has ever won a tournament, has he? Got to give him credit for persistence and omnipresence, though.

 
CSauertiegPSU said:
The Big Ten Tournament starts tomorrow in Lincoln and because I, an idiot, made a commitment to take my girlfriend to Philly for the weekend I’ll be in and out of the board throughout.

Brackets were released earlier today and can be found below, while coverage can be found on the Big Ten Network as well as BTN+.

Saturday’s first session begins at 11 a.m. with session two starting at 6:30 p.m. (and semifinals to begin at 8:30 p.m. approximately). Sunday’s third and fourth sessions begin at 12 and 4 p.m. respectively with the conference title bouts and placing bouts set for 4:30 p.m.

Made me laugh about weekend commitment. November 1986(my birthday) was the day I got married. When we booked it, I never considered that Bangor would be playing over Pen Argyl in afternoon football rivalry at 1:30. I had never missed a game since my 2nd year birthday. When I discovered it, my future wife was good enough to move to a 5pm candlelight wedding.
Wouldn't you know it, a monsoon settled in and the game was postponed to following Saturday. I was on a cruise ship for my honeymoon. I got what I deserved 🤣
 
dmm53 said:
Six first round matches against that pesky wrestler, Bye Guy. Bye Guy rarely advances past the first couple rounds, however. And I don't think he has ever won a tournament, has he? Got to give him credit for persistence and omnipresence, though.

View embedded media
His twin brother "injury default" has won tourneys and many backdrop matches
 
Cael Sanderson press conference the week of Big Tens: It’s a team sport. You wrestle better when you think about your team instead of yourself.. When you’re focused only on yourself, your world gets very small.

Tom Brands press conference the week of Big Tens: It’s an individual sport. The guys are better off when they’re focused on just themselves.
 
mcpat said:
Cael Sanderson press conference the week of Big Tens: It’s a team sport. You wrestle better when you think about your team instead of yourself.. When you’re focused only on yourself, your world gets very small.

Tom Brands press conference the week of Big Tens: It’s an individual sport. The guys are better off when they’re focused on just themselves.
One would think Brands might have learned somethig from Cael & Co. after last season’s finals. Or from RBY. Being cognizant of your opponent and making some adjustments in your game accordingly gives one a better shot at success.

Maybe he’ll be more open to that philosophy when Larry adds it to the 3” binder.
 
Penn State currently in last place in terms of possible team points. Looks like there is a need for a come-from-behind victory. 6 guys in the Quarterfinals already, however, and a shot hasn't been fired.


Tournament Team Scores​

2022 Big Ten Championships​

Team Standings
Team
Score​
# Wrestlers​
# Pigtails​
# QF​
# SF​
# Consi​
Max
Possible​
Illinois
0​
10​
10​
270​
Indiana
0​
10​
10​
270​
Iowa
0​
10​
5​
5​
260​
Maryland
0​
10​
10​
270​
Michigan
0​
10​
7​
3​
264​
Michigan State
0​
10​
10​
270​
Minnesota
0​
10​
9​
1​
268​
Nebraska
0​
10​
9​
1​
268​
Northwestern
0​
10​
9​
1​
268​
Ohio State
0​
10​
8​
2​
266​
Penn State
0​
10​
4​
6​
258​
Purdue
0​
10​
10​
270​
Rutgers
0​
10​
10​
270​
Wisconsin
0​
10​
9​
1​
268​
 
Time Machine Finals PBP:

125: Hildebrandt vs Suriano

Not much action after one. Stayed center circle throughout. DH chooses bottom to start 2nd and gets out immediately. No TDs after 2. Suriano chooses bottom. DH gets the rideout and wins 2-0!

133: RBY vs ADS:

ADS shoots, RBY hurdles and gets behind for 2. ADS escape. ADS shot, RBY counters with a cradle and gets the 1st period fall!

141: NLee vs SeaBass

NLee gets on the board first with a single. Rides Seabass out. NLee chooses bottom. Quick escape and immediate TD. 5-0. Lets him up and they finish on their feet. 5-1 to start 3rd. SeaBass takes bottom. NLee rides for a minute, then cuts him. TD at buzzer and riding point makes it 8-2 NLee.

149: Bartlett vs Sasso

Amazing run to finals by Bartlett. No shots for three periods. They trade escapes. 1-1 SV. Beau wins 2-1 in UTB on rideout.

157: Berge vs Deakin

Deakin gets 1st TD. Berge immediately escapes. 2-1 Deakin after one. Deakin chooses bottom, gets Escape but Berge ties it up 3-3 on late TD. Berge chooses bottom to start 3rd, gets escape and match ends 4-3 Berge.

165: Edsell vs Wilson

Upsets galore at 165! Marinelli lost to Bye in 1st round; Wilson took out Kharchla and Amine. It’s 1-0 Edsell to start 3rd and the 3rd period rideout gives him the championship 2-0.

174: CStar vs Massa

CStar with an early TD. Massa escapes but CStar gets another. 4-1 after one. Massa earns an escape and another CStar TD makes it 6-2. CStar takes bottom, earns a quick escape, and another TD makes it 8-3. Riding Point makes it 9-3.

184: Brooks vs Amine

Brooks get the 1st TD, grabbing the 2nd ankle on the edge as Amine goes OOB. Amine escapes and it’s 2-1 after one. Brooks escapes from bottom at start of second and get another TD. Amine escapes and it’s 5-2 after two. Amine chooses bottom, earns escape but another Brooks TD makes it 7-3. Amine escapes, tries desperation throw, Brooks gets counter TD. With riding point, Brooks wins 10-4.

197: Dean vs Schultz

no score after one, but tons of action. Schultz takes bottom. Dean gets a turn with a Bow & Arrow and leads 4-0 after a 2nd period rideout. Dean chooses bottom, gets quick escape. Shultz clearly tired from being ridden. Dean gets the TD and another turn on the Bow and Arrow. Riding point makes it 12-0.

HWT: Kerk vs Gable.

I’ll keep it real and give Gable a 3-1 victory on a counter TD in the second SV. Incredible match though. And a BS call on the TD, IMO.
 
dmm53 said:
Penn State currently in last place in terms of possible team points. Looks like there is a need for a come-from-behind victory. 6 guys in the Quarterfinals already, however, and a shot hasn't been fired.


Tournament Team Scores​

2022 Big Ten Championships​

Team Standings
Team
Score​
# Wrestlers​
# Pigtails​
# QF​
# SF​
# Consi​
Max
Possible​
Illinois
0​
10​
10​
270​
Indiana
0​
10​
10​
270​
Iowa
0​
10​
5​
5​
260​
Maryland
0​
10​
10​
270​
Michigan
0​
10​
7​
3​
264​
Michigan State
0​
10​
10​
270​
Minnesota
0​
10​
9​
1​
268​
Nebraska
0​
10​
9​
1​
268​
Northwestern
0​
10​
9​
1​
268​
Ohio State
0​
10​
8​
2​
266​
Penn State
0​
10​
4​
6​
258​
Purdue
0​
10​
10​
270​
Rutgers
0​
10​
10​
270​
Wisconsin
0​
10​
9​
1​
268​
Looks like Maryland will be a concern…
 
Callthestall said:
Made me laugh about weekend commitment. Nov. 8, 1986(my birthday) was the day I got married. When we booked it, I never considered that Bangor would be playing over Pen Argyl in afternoon football rivalry at 1:30. I had never missed a game since my 2nd year birthday. When I discovered it, my future wife was good enough to move to a 5pm candlelight wedding.
Wouldn't you know it, a monsoon settled in and the game was postponed to following Saturday. I was on a cruise ship for my honeymoon. I got what I deserved 🤣
LOL we all know you have to make your wedding plans around your sports schedule!!
 
