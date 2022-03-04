Time Machine Finals PBP:



125: Hildebrandt vs Suriano



Not much action after one. Stayed center circle throughout. DH chooses bottom to start 2nd and gets out immediately. No TDs after 2. Suriano chooses bottom. DH gets the rideout and wins 2-0!



133: RBY vs ADS:



ADS shoots, RBY hurdles and gets behind for 2. ADS escape. ADS shot, RBY counters with a cradle and gets the 1st period fall!



141: NLee vs SeaBass



NLee gets on the board first with a single. Rides Seabass out. NLee chooses bottom. Quick escape and immediate TD. 5-0. Lets him up and they finish on their feet. 5-1 to start 3rd. SeaBass takes bottom. NLee rides for a minute, then cuts him. TD at buzzer and riding point makes it 8-2 NLee.



149: Bartlett vs Sasso



Amazing run to finals by Bartlett. No shots for three periods. They trade escapes. 1-1 SV. Beau wins 2-1 in UTB on rideout.



157: Berge vs Deakin



Deakin gets 1st TD. Berge immediately escapes. 2-1 Deakin after one. Deakin chooses bottom, gets Escape but Berge ties it up 3-3 on late TD. Berge chooses bottom to start 3rd, gets escape and match ends 4-3 Berge.



165: Edsell vs Wilson



Upsets galore at 165! Marinelli lost to Bye in 1st round; Wilson took out Kharchla and Amine. It’s 1-0 Edsell to start 3rd and the 3rd period rideout gives him the championship 2-0.



174: CStar vs Massa



CStar with an early TD. Massa escapes but CStar gets another. 4-1 after one. Massa earns an escape and another CStar TD makes it 6-2. CStar takes bottom, earns a quick escape, and another TD makes it 8-3. Riding Point makes it 9-3.



184: Brooks vs Amine



Brooks get the 1st TD, grabbing the 2nd ankle on the edge as Amine goes OOB. Amine escapes and it’s 2-1 after one. Brooks escapes from bottom at start of second and get another TD. Amine escapes and it’s 5-2 after two. Amine chooses bottom, earns escape but another Brooks TD makes it 7-3. Amine escapes, tries desperation throw, Brooks gets counter TD. With riding point, Brooks wins 10-4.



197: Dean vs Schultz



no score after one, but tons of action. Schultz takes bottom. Dean gets a turn with a Bow & Arrow and leads 4-0 after a 2nd period rideout. Dean chooses bottom, gets quick escape. Shultz clearly tired from being ridden. Dean gets the TD and another turn on the Bow and Arrow. Riding point makes it 12-0.



HWT: Kerk vs Gable.



I’ll keep it real and give Gable a 3-1 victory on a counter TD in the second SV. Incredible match though. And a BS call on the TD, IMO.