Did not see a lot of pass rush pressure with just the front four. Always seemed like we had to have a blitzer to put any pressure on O'Connell.



C. Jones (#15) was fantastic (or was our pass defense scheme bad?). It was obvious by halftime that their only 2 receiving options were Jones and their TE (#87). Could we not have doubled Jones? Hard to do though when he is mainly running crossing patterns.



K. Lee does not have the quickness to get through the 1st line. There seemed to be a couple of times if he could have an extra burst, then maybe an extra few yards on a few carries.



Clifford...whats left to say that has not already? Still has bad mechanics. Had Tinsley wide open on that crossing pattern and overthrew him by 10 yards.



Horrible call on the Targeting call on Abdul Carter.