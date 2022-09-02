Football INSTANT REACTIONS: Penn State defeats Purdue, 35-31

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jun 14, 2020
1,771
1,571
1
Drop your instant reactions below everyone! Penn State somehow pulls out a win in their season opener 35-31. I'll have a takeaways article after we finish recording an instant reaction pod!
 
Little J

Little J

Well-Known Member
Sep 17, 2001
633
746
1
good to see a great effort to pull that one out. We were the better team the last 5 min of the game.
 
J

JB1979

Member
Silver Member
Apr 13, 2022
18
11
1
To many drops. Not enough QB pressure. Need more TE help. Never heard Theo Johnson name ??? But the defense stepped up when they had to !! Great road win. Great comeback. Road composure!!! I’ll take it
 
  • Like
Reactions: emahoney22
J

Jerry

Well-Known Member
May 29, 2001
4,733
10,031
1
These are the kind of games we often find ways to lose, but tonight we somehow found a way to win one of them, and it feels great! Rarely have emotions turned so drastically in the space of a few minutes. It was far from easy or perfect, and there'll be plenty of time for critiques, but for tonight, take the win and go to bed happy. Congrats to the players and coaches!
 
  • Like
Reactions: NittanyChris, GOPSU01, marshall23 and 1 other person
AWS1022

AWS1022

Well-Known Member
Nov 12, 2011
29,058
28,156
1
JB1979 said:
To many drops. Not enough QB pressure. Need more TE help. Never heard Theo Johnson name ??? But the defense stepped up when they had to !! Great road win. Great comeback. Road composure!!! I’ll take it
Click to expand...
Johnson was injured.
 
  • Like
Reactions: marshall23
Y

YYZ86

Well-Known Member
Jun 17, 2013
813
858
1
Great finish by Clifford, but always has physical problems. Have to put Ohio down early and get lots of reps for DA.
 
L

LMTLION

Well-Known Member
Mar 20, 2008
2,599
2,682
1
Jerry said:
These are the kind of games we often find ways to lose, but tonight we somehow found a way to win one of them, and it feels great! Rarely have emotions turned so drastically in the space of a few minutes. It was far from easy or perfect, and there'll be plenty of time for critiques, but for tonight, take the win and go to bed happy. Congrats to the players and coaches!
Click to expand...
I agree to a point, but remember Wisconsin and Auburn? Great wins as well and then the season imploded. We have plenty of time to screw this up. Without a run game this is 6 or 7 win season.
 
M

Maverick0

Well-Known Member
Nov 10, 2001
69
84
1
Atlanta
Did not see a lot of pass rush pressure with just the front four. Always seemed like we had to have a blitzer to put any pressure on O'Connell.

C. Jones (#15) was fantastic (or was our pass defense scheme bad?). It was obvious by halftime that their only 2 receiving options were Jones and their TE (#87). Could we not have doubled Jones? Hard to do though when he is mainly running crossing patterns.

K. Lee does not have the quickness to get through the 1st line. There seemed to be a couple of times if he could have an extra burst, then maybe an extra few yards on a few carries.

Clifford...whats left to say that has not already? Still has bad mechanics. Had Tinsley wide open on that crossing pattern and overthrew him by 10 yards.

Horrible call on the Targeting call on Abdul Carter.
 
F

FLMike

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Jan 10, 2006
330
347
1
We didn’t quit. That’s a good start. Terrible call on Carter.
 
L

lazydave841

Well-Known Member
Jan 9, 2021
1,742
1,827
1
Tinsley. #1 WR. Hopefully we game plan him Dotson's targets in addition to the #.

Kudos to KLS. His TD was a big moment for a guy who had 3 drops at that point. Didn't drop another.

RBs played better than last year. Nobody broke a big run, but everyone kept going forward and they all blocked well.

Special teams had no affective drop off. Kickoffs were deep enough for TBs or high enough for coverage. 47 yards per punt was excellent. 3 downed in the 20, would have been 4.

Defense held Aiden to 50.8% and 1 TD. That's way below his averages. Really missed Brisker and Brooks tonight, but we survived an older, more experienced team with a tricky offense. Diaz called some key plays late (Dixon blitz, tighter coverages when they were running out of time).

Allar looked 1000x better tonight compared to spring. You can see why he's #2.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richard Schnyderite

Football INSTANT REACTIONS: Penn State defeats Purdue, 35-31

Replies
7
Views
119
The Lions Den
NITTANYJGK
N
Richard Schnyderite

FB Recruiting VIDEO: Instant Reaction to Penn State losing four-star DL Tomarrion Parker

Replies
12
Views
1K
Penn State Football
bourbon n blues
B
Richard Schnyderite

FB Recruiting Instant Reaction to Smolik earning offer, plus camp highlights

Replies
8
Views
2K
Penn State Football
Delco Lion
Delco Lion
D

Penn State vs Purdue predictions

Replies
124
Views
5K
Penn State Football
marshall23
marshall23
A

Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State Football opens season vs. Purdue

Replies
804
Views
30K
Penn State Football
CJFisJoePaII
C

Latest posts

Top Bottom