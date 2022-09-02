Richard Schnyderite
Drop your instant reactions below everyone!
Joey Porter goodDrop your instant reactions below everyone! Penn State somehow pulls out a win in their season opener 35-31. I'll have a takeaways article after we finish recording an instant reaction pod!
Where is the Franklin hater who said we'd vanish 9/2?A win over a team many thought we would lose to…that’s always a good thing.
Clifford for HeismanDrop your instant reactions below everyone!
Yes, we were supposed to not be here and he was going to be here telling us how right he was. It was Delcolion….wonder where he is.Where is the Franklin hater who said we'd vanish 9/2?
I think he may be back on his meds.Yes, we were supposed to not be here and he was going to be here telling us how right he was. It was Delcolion….wonder where he is.
Johnson was injured.To many drops. Not enough QB pressure. Need more TE help. Never heard Theo Johnson name ??? But the defense stepped up when they had to !! Great road win. Great comeback. Road composure!!! I’ll take it
I agree to a point, but remember Wisconsin and Auburn? Great wins as well and then the season imploded. We have plenty of time to screw this up. Without a run game this is 6 or 7 win season.These are the kind of games we often find ways to lose, but tonight we somehow found a way to win one of them, and it feels great! Rarely have emotions turned so drastically in the space of a few minutes. It was far from easy or perfect, and there'll be plenty of time for critiques, but for tonight, take the win and go to bed happy. Congrats to the players and coaches!
This board sucked and then it didn’t.Clifford sucked and then he didn’t
Give it time.....the couch coaches never sleep.This board sucked and then it didn’t.