Here my Spin: Clifford has always been a hot n cold QB. Kinda streaky. Last week he was hot and that should, army over to this week. He also has a history of getting excited and overthrowing open receivers. But being a sixty eight year senior he should have enough experience in big games and stay calm at the start and play well.



Last week the F was aggressive and played at a high speed.Need to repeat that performance. The O line is always a ? and needs to play well. And the play calling needs to help the line by calling a good mix, quick passes, Quick hitting runs. And seeing Singleton get two TDs with a lot of passion was a great sign that he is back up to,speed.



The Buckeyes have had a very weak schedule. Never been tested. And the crowd is already load and could rival a Whiteout experience. Huge help.





As usual a close game. PSU wins, 27-24........if the B1G referines allow it.