Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State vs. Ohio State

PSUcup1 said:
Did not know this about Adisa Isaac - 3 special needs siblings. Wow.

great story here. Hats off to him and his mother.
Great kid and great story. I do wonder if that really horrible injury he suffered will prevent him from ever reaching his full potential. He’s been solid this year but not spectacular. Rooting hard for him!

WE ARE!!!
 
15.5 is a crazy line for this game. Honestly, I’m expecting something like 30-27 OSU, with a real chance of Penn State winning. Smith-Njigba being out really helps us. Him being out is significant enough that I think the line should have moved in response.
 
Football79Dude said:
15.5 is a crazy line for this game. Honestly, I’m expecting something like 30-27 OSU, with a real chance of Penn State winning. Smith-Njigba being out really helps us. Him being out is significant enough that I think the line should have moved in response.
The Michigan game is driving the line but it could be very close or it could be over by the half. I honestly think it's a 1 score game or we lose by 30+
 
Here my Spin: Clifford has always been a hot n cold QB. Kinda streaky. Last week he was hot and that should, army over to this week. He also has a history of getting excited and overthrowing open receivers. But being a sixty eight year senior he should have enough experience in big games and stay calm at the start and play well.

Last week the F was aggressive and played at a high speed.Need to repeat that performance. The O line is always a ? and needs to play well. And the play calling needs to help the line by calling a good mix, quick passes, Quick hitting runs. And seeing Singleton get two TDs with a lot of passion was a great sign that he is back up to,speed.

The Buckeyes have had a very weak schedule. Never been tested. And the crowd is already load and could rival a Whiteout experience. Huge help.


As usual a close game. PSU wins, 27-24........if the B1G referines allow it.
 
I'll take the opening drive FG for now. Need some stops and DEFINITELY
some turnovers .
 
Ooof. Sean Clifford has a ball batted at the line of scrimmage and former Penn State target Zach Harrison picks it off an the Buckeyes are in plus field position.
 
