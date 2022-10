LemonEars said: 10 - 2 in a rebuilding year would not be bad at all. Click to expand...

At the beginning of the year, most of us would have been thrilled with 10-2. I still am.But first there's the slight problem of getting to 10 wins. It has to start tonight with Minnesota.There will be no excuses for a loss. This is a game we should win. This is a game we must win.As for the people already downplaying a win (if it happens), well honestly, they're full of shit.