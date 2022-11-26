Dylan Callaghan-Croley said: Pinegar obviously needs to make that but should’ve been flagged. Click to expand...

Definitely, defender is not allowed to take a running start behind LOS and jump. Announcer made some lame comment about not touching anyone so it's not a foul..... That is not the rule - the rule says you can't take a running start, you must be at LOS and jump vertically.... or attempt to rush.