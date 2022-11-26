Richard Schnyderite
I can never tell so I'm no helpReplay should correct this, it looked good to me? Did I see something wrong
I thought it was wide.Replay should correct this, it looked good to me? Did I see something wrong
Pinegar obviously needs to make that but should’ve been flagged.
A little bit of both. There's just not a difference-maker at wide receiver beyond Tinsley but Clifford isn't fautless either.Is it Clifford or the receivers that stink? I never can tell.
It’s the lineIs it Clifford or the receivers that stink? I never can tell.
as usual penn state offense hasn't shown up yetNice start on offense. Somebody please tell Clifford to stay in the pocket, step up and deliver the ball. He's got happen feet today.
Stop. We're averaging 36 points per game.as usual penn state offense hasn't shown up yet
And quickYou may have hard this before but Nick Singleton is fast.
You keep this up, I might renew!View attachment 420
Which wide receiver would you throw to?
PSU may not have the scholarships available for any of them to come back depending on how the 2023 class finishes and what the coaches feel they need to do in the transfer portal.Absolutely and some who partake today may return. For example, I would be surprised if names such as Effner, Ellis, Tarburton, and Wilson didn't return next season.