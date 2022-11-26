Football GAMEDAY THREAD: Penn State set to take on Michigan State

Dylan Callaghan-Croley said:
Pinegar obviously needs to make that but should’ve been flagged.
Definitely, defender is not allowed to take a running start behind LOS and jump. Announcer made some lame comment about not touching anyone so it's not a foul..... That is not the rule - the rule says you can't take a running start, you must be at LOS and jump vertically.... or attempt to rush.
 
Nice start on offense. Somebody please tell Clifford to stay in the pocket, step up and deliver the ball. He's got happen feet today.
 
tOSU gave up more points at home against Michigan than we did at Michigan.
 
Allen ran way too upright on that 3rd Down run - no idea what he was thinking. He's got to lower his pads on that run and take on the tackler.
 
This team has a legitimate purpose in each game. Establish the run. They're doing that now. Be patient. It's coming. It's coming with backups.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley said:
Absolutely and some who partake today may return. For example, I would be surprised if names such as Effner, Ellis, Tarburton, and Wilson didn't return next season.
PSU may not have the scholarships available for any of them to come back depending on how the 2023 class finishes and what the coaches feel they need to do in the transfer portal.
 
Penn State with 109 yards of total offense in that first quarter to Michigan State's 44. Nittany Lions already with 82 rushing yards on 12 carries.
 
