Just a quick note, I think you guys did a really good job of setting up the first game of the season. I know data is limited as CJF, and all coaches, cloak their teams and intent. However, it was nice reading up on what is known and what to expect from Purdue. While the first game being on a Thursday is a bit odd and feels like it just appeared on the schedule out of nowhere, your content has gotten me excited about watching PSU football tonight!