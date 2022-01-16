Basketball GAME THREAD: PSU Hoops vs Ohio State

bison13

bison13

Outside shots aren't falling plus Ohio State playing very good defense in the last 10 seconds of the shot clock to really affect sessoms and Pickett.
 
johnmpsu

johnmpsu

Nice effort but you have to make shots. Every time they had a chance to cut it to one possession they missed. Terrible shooting game but defense kept them in it.
 
N

nitlion93

Didn’t get to watch. After looking at the box score, many of the team stats were similar. The shooting % were equally poor so defense must have been good it just poor shooting on both sides. FTs attempted and made by OSU was the big difference
 
bison13

bison13

nitlion93 said:
Didn’t get to watch. After looking at the box score, many of the team stats were similar. The shooting % were equally poor so defense must have been good it just poor shooting on both sides. FTs attempted and made by OSU was the big difference
Liddell was getting his way for most of the game, harrar and lee didnt play bad d, hes just a real tough player with quickness a d can hit the 3
 
