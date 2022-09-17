Football GAME THREAD: Penn State vs. Auburn

Weather forecast for Auburn, Alabama for game time.

3 PM​

86°
RealFeel® 90°
Hot
rain drop
0%

4 PM​

85°
RealFeel® 87°
Very Warm
rain drop
0%

5 PM​

83°
RealFeel® 84°
Very Warm
rain drop
0%

6 PM​

80°
RealFeel® 81°
Pleasant
rain drop
0%
 
Really stupid sneak call. We lined up the same way and ran the same thing that Auburn would have seen on tape from that formation. Auburn DL is not Ohio's DL. What was Franklin thinking?

And we did it at an inappropriate spot on the field. Unbelievable.
 
I don't necessarily mind going for 4th and less than a yard at midfield BUT not after Clifford took that hit and not given how poor this Auburn offense is. You kick it and make them drive the length of the field. Field position is going to be huge in this game.
 
