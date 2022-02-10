***Ask The Staff -- Thursday Edition***

Usually we tend to make this a weekly piece on the premium board, but today we figured why not give you guys a taste of what you're missing!

So feel free to ask any questions for Nittany Nation’s staff members (Richie, Clay, Eric, Dylan, Ryan, Lex, Anthony, Justin etc.) post your questions about the team, recruiting, or anything else in this thread below. If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to get the best answer possible. Please refrain from commenting on other people's questions and answers, however, feel free to start a new thread to discuss any of our questions.

We will check in on the thread all day long to answer whatever questions you have!
 
Some names that we were hearing alot about for a period but seems quiet now with some of these guys can u let us know where they stand with staff currently.... Rashida Webb smothers Dixon battle Ali Gallagher Tripp bridgeman Leonhardt Lyons.... thnx
 
Any updates on any of the defensive transfer portal targets like the DE from Miami of Ohio?
 
Just tell us all any tidbits of recruiting information (favoring PSU) and we'll be happy and call it a day!
 
njguy57 said:
Some names that we were hearing alot about for a period but seems quiet now with some of these guys can u let us know where they stand with staff currently.... Rashida Webb smothers Dixon battle Ali Gallagher Tripp bridgeman Leonhardt Lyons.... thnx
Rashada - There’s definitely mutual interest and I wouldn’t be shocked if Penn State is among his final choices come his decision day but it will be a tough pull especially with Allar and Pribula both already coming in.

Webb - I think Penn State has a good chance here and again could be on the table whenever he announces but it will be another really tough pull. He’s pretty high on UGA, if they can’t get him back on campus, that could be big. Also depends on his timeline imo.

Smothers - Kind of been quiet on his end, there’s a shot they land him but right now I see him staying in the South but I believe Ohio State also could be a factor.

Dixon - If you’re referring to Archbishop Wood TE Markus Dixon, he recently released a top-10 that did not include Penn State.

Battle - Another recruitment that’s been kind of quiet, Battle’s ultimate decision may come down to where he sits on the board for the Nittany Lions. I’ll ask around for a bit more specific answer if I can get one.

Ali - He could eventually end up in the class but coaching staff has some questions so think they want to see answered first. If he ends up in the class, it won’t be anytime soon.

Gallagher - Penn State sits in a great spot, I’m not ready to FutureCast them but they’re certainly in the lead. Michigan is a team to watch here in my opinion but I’m not sure how the Josh Gattis move will affect that. I think Texas could be interesting as well, he has a good relationship with their new WR coach Brennan Marion who was previously at Pitt. Pitt, will of course be in this till the end most likely but I’m confident right now he ends up in Penn State’s class.

Tripp - He may get shutout due to space for the Nittany Lions, with four commits already in the 2023 class and Hunter Nourzad having two years of eligibility, they may only take one more offensive lineman, potentially two, there’s a few guys ahead of him on their board.

Bridgeman - I think Penn State sits in a good spot for Bridgeman, this one may come down to space and which linebackers want in first.

Leonhardt - To me, he seems a bit like a tweener which I think makes this hard for Penn State. There has been times it seemed he was destined to be in the class but now, I’m not so sure.

Lyons - I’ll have to check around if he’s a take right now but I think if he is a take, he ends up in the class.

@Richard Schnyderite and @ELammers may be able to add more on Smothers and Lyons.
 
veebs said:
Any updates on any of the defensive transfer portal targets like the DE from Miami of Ohio?
The transfer portal on the defensive side right now is quite bare to be honest. It’s been quiet on Butlers end but also no rush right now for him to make a decision. They also offered the Murphy brothers (Gabriel and Grayson) out of North Texas but not sure anything will happen there either, at least for PSU.
 
Texas Lion said:
Let's play guess the future....Game 1 next year your PSU Starting LB's are...........?
Hmmm…. @CSauertiegPSU and @Justin Morganstein also could chime in on this one but right now, I’d say Curtis-Eldson-King in a traditional three man LB defense. We’ll see if they can find a LB transfer at some point here because depth is bleak.

But also Manny Diaz in the past has run a lot of 4-2-5 which we may very well see quite a bit of for Penn State.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley said:
Hmmm…. @CSauertiegPSU and @Justin Morganstein also could chime in on this one but right now, I’d say Curtis-Eldson-King in a traditional three man LB defense. We’ll see if they can find a LB transfer at some point here because depth is bleak.

But also Manny Diaz in the past has run a lot of 4-2-5 which we may very well see quite a bit of for Penn State.
Ouch, I was afraid that was the answer.
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley said:
Rashada - There’s definitely mutual interest and I wouldn’t be shocked if Penn State is among his final choices come his decision day but it will be a tough pull especially with Allar and Pribula both already coming in.

Webb - I think Penn State has a good chance here and again could be on the table whenever he announces but it will be another really tough pull. He’s pretty high on UGA, if they can’t get him back on campus, that could be big. Also depends on his timeline imo.

Smothers - Kind of been quiet on his end, there’s a shot they land him but right now I see him staying in the South but I believe Ohio State also could be a factor.

Dixon - If you’re referring to Archbishop Wood TE Markus Dixon, he recently released a top-10 that did not include Penn State.

Battle - Another recruitment that’s been kind of quiet, Battle’s ultimate decision may come down to where he sits on the board for the Nittany Lions. I’ll ask around for a bit more specific answer if I can get one.

Ali - He could eventually end up in the class but coaching staff has some questions so think they want to see answered first. If he ends up in the class, it won’t be anytime soon.

Gallagher - Penn State sits in a great spot, I’m not ready to FutureCast them but they’re certainly in the lead. Michigan is a team to watch here in my opinion but I’m not sure how the Josh Gattis move will affect that. I think Texas could be interesting as well, he has a good relationship with their new WR coach Brennan Marion who was previously at Pitt. Pitt, will of course be in this till the end most likely but I’m confident right now he ends up in Penn State’s class.

Tripp - He may get shutout due to space for the Nittany Lions, with four commits already in the 2023 class and Hunter Nourzad having two years of eligibility, they may only take one more offensive lineman, potentially two, there’s a few guys ahead of him on their board.

Bridgeman - I think Penn State sits in a good spot for Bridgeman, this one may come down to space and which linebackers want in first.

Leonhardt - To me, he seems a bit like a tweener which I think makes this hard for Penn State. There has been times it seemed he was destined to be in the class but now, I’m not so sure.

Lyons - I’ll have to check around if he’s a take right now but I think if he is a take, he ends up in the class.

@Richard Schnyderite and @ELammers may be able to add more on Smothers and Lyons.
Good stuff ty
 
Dylan Callaghan-Croley said:
Hmmm…. @CSauertiegPSU and @Justin Morganstein also could chime in on this one but right now, I’d say Curtis-Eldson-King in a traditional three man LB defense. We’ll see if they can find a LB transfer at some point here because depth is bleak.

But also Manny Diaz in the past has run a lot of 4-2-5 which we may very well see quite a bit of for Penn State.
While you are at it, how about a prediction for a starting oline for the first game.

If you are up for an additional challenge, how about a starting OL for the last game of 2022 if you believe that a young player or two has a chance to take a starting spot as the season goes along.
 
GregInPitt said:
While you are at it, how about a prediction for a starting oline for the first game.

If you are up for an additional challenge, how about a starting OL for the last game of 2022 if you believe that a young player or two has a chance to take a starting spot as the season goes along.
Fashanu-Nourzad-Scruggs-Wallace-Tengwall

I think that may be a bit optimistic to start. I don’t know for certain that the staff will move Wallace inside and it’s more been a topic of discussion among writers to this point.

As for the end of the season, I think Saleem Wormley and Jimmy Christ are definitely names to watch but it’s hard to say how they’d fit in. I definitely think there’s a chance we seem Wormley start in place of Wallace if he’s healthy.
 
veebs said:
Any updates on any of the defensive transfer portal targets like the DE from Miami of Ohio?
Nothing new right now to report between Butler and Penn State, at least on Penn State's end.

With February being a dead period, it stalls things out for a bit. Once March hits, expect them to try and get him on campus for an OV, and most likely they will want to schedule it around spring ball practice.
 
If all the stars aligned, what would be the perfect 2023 class for the DL line recruits in terms of names and numbers (recruits that are reasonable gets)?
 
sleepy11hollow said:
If all the stars aligned, what would be the perfect 2023 class for the DL line recruits in terms of names and numbers (recruits that are reasonable gets)?
For the purpose of the exercise, I’m going to classify Nyckoles Harbor as an ATH but obviously he’d top the list at DE.

Otherwise:
EDGE Desmond Umeozulu
EDGE Neeo Avery
EDGE Dylan Gooden
DT Jason Moore
DT Sydir Mitchell

other names to watch include Justin Benton, Cam Lenhardt, Devan Houstan, Mason Robinson and Joseph Mupoyi
 
