Ask The Staff -- Thursday Edition***

njguy57 said: Some names that we were hearing alot about for a period but seems quiet now with some of these guys can u let us know where they stand with staff currently.... Rashida Webb smothers Dixon battle Ali Gallagher Tripp bridgeman Leonhardt Lyons.... thnx Click to expand...

Rashada - There’s definitely mutual interest and I wouldn’t be shocked if Penn State is among his final choices come his decision day but it will be a tough pull especially with Allar and Pribula both already coming in.Webb - I think Penn State has a good chance here and again could be on the table whenever he announces but it will be another really tough pull. He’s pretty high on UGA, if they can’t get him back on campus, that could be big. Also depends on his timeline imo.Smothers - Kind of been quiet on his end, there’s a shot they land him but right now I see him staying in the South but I believe Ohio State also could be a factor.Dixon - If you’re referring to Archbishop Wood TE Markus Dixon, he recently released a top-10 that did not include Penn State.Battle - Another recruitment that’s been kind of quiet, Battle’s ultimate decision may come down to where he sits on the board for the Nittany Lions. I’ll ask around for a bit more specific answer if I can get one.Ali - He could eventually end up in the class but coaching staff has some questions so think they want to see answered first. If he ends up in the class, it won’t be anytime soon.Gallagher - Penn State sits in a great spot, I’m not ready to FutureCast them but they’re certainly in the lead. Michigan is a team to watch here in my opinion but I’m not sure how the Josh Gattis move will affect that. I think Texas could be interesting as well, he has a good relationship with their new WR coach Brennan Marion who was previously at Pitt. Pitt, will of course be in this till the end most likely but I’m confident right now he ends up in Penn State’s class.Tripp - He may get shutout due to space for the Nittany Lions, with four commits already in the 2023 class and Hunter Nourzad having two years of eligibility, they may only take one more offensive lineman, potentially two, there’s a few guys ahead of him on their board.Bridgeman - I think Penn State sits in a good spot for Bridgeman, this one may come down to space and which linebackers want in first.Leonhardt - To me, he seems a bit like a tweener which I think makes this hard for Penn State. There has been times it seemed he was destined to be in the class but now, I’m not so sure.Lyons - I’ll have to check around if he’s a take right now but I think if he is a take, he ends up in the class. @Richard Schnyderite and @ELammers may be able to add more on Smothers and Lyons.